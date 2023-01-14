Smith, Jules lead Radford over Charleston Southern 75-70

RADFORD, Va. — DaQuan Smith scored 19 points, Shaquan Jules added a double-double and Radford held off Charleston Southern 75-70 on Saturday.

Smith was 6-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers for the Highlanders (10-9, 4-2 Big South Conference). Jules pitched in with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 14 rebounds. Josiah Jeffers scored 12.