Smith leads East Tennessee State against Elon after 20-point game

Elon Phoenix (1-0) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0)
Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts the Elon Phoenix after Justice Smith scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 88-66 win over the Emory & Henry Wasps.
East Tennessee State finished 8-6 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Buccaneers averaged 13.1 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.
Elon went 10-22 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Phoenix averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 10.4 on free throws and 24.3 from deep.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.