Smith leads East Tennessee State against Elon after 20-point game

East Tennessee State finished 8-6 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Buccaneers averaged 13.1 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts the Elon Phoenix after Justice Smith scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 88-66 win over the Emory & Henry Wasps.

Elon went 10-22 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Phoenix averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 10.4 on free throws and 24.3 from deep.