Smith leads East Tennessee State against VMI after 20-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-9, 1-0 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (5-9, 0-1 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -4.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the VMI Keydets after Justice Smith scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 73-71 victory over the Wofford Terriers.

The Keydets have gone 5-0 at home. VMI averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-0 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State ranks sixth in the SoCon with 13.8 assists per game led by Allen Strothers averaging 3.9.

The Keydets and Buccaneers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Conway averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Asher Woods is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for VMI.

Strothers is averaging 4.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

