Matt Lewis had 17 points for the Dukes (9-19, 2-15), who have lost six games in a row. Dwight Wilson added seven rebounds.
The Huskies improve to 2-0 against the Dukes on the season. Northeastern defeated James Madison 88-72 on Dec. 30. Northeastern finishes out the regular season against Towson at home on Sunday. James Madison finishes out the regular season against Hofstra on the road on Saturday.
