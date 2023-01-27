Smith leads Prairie View A&M against Texas Southern after 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-14, 3-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (7-14, 3-5 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Texas Southern Tigers after Tekorian Smith scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M’s 67-59 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The Tigers have gone 4-4 at home. Texas Southern has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 3-5 in conference games. Prairie View A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 10.5 assists per game led by William Douglas averaging 2.0.

The Tigers and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is averaging 15.6 points for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Douglas is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.8 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

