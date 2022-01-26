Andrews responded with a 3-pointer 18 seconds later and Texas Tech closed the game with two turnovers and three misses while Baylor went 6 of 8 from the foul line.
Jordan Lewis scored 16 points for the Bears (14-4, 4-2), who have won four straight. Caitlin Bickle added 12.
Bryn Gerlich scored a career-high 22 points and had seven assists for the Red Raiders (9-10, 2-6), who dropped their third straight. Vivian Gray added 21 points and Thomas 13.
Baylor made 20 of 30 shots in the first half for a 51-38 lead with Smith scoring 14 points.
Texas Tech hit three 3-pointers and had a three-point play to open the third quarter, pulling within 51-50. Andrews hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give Baylor a 71-66 lead.
Twice the Red Raiders trailed by seven in the fourth quarter before pulling even.
Texas Tech made 6 of 7 3-pointers in the second half and finished 11 of 15 for the game. Four different players had at least two.
