The Harvard defense intercepted three passes, including Khalil Dawsey’s 55-yard pick-six for a 21-0 lead.
Aaron Shampklin rushed for 72 yards and Aidan Borguet added 59 yards and a score for Harvard (3-0), which entered second among all FCS teams in rushing offense at 289 yards.
Matthew Sluka was intercepted twice for Holy Cross (3-2) and Marco Siderman once. The two combined to go 13 of 39 for 125 yards with no touchdowns. Ayir Asante rushed for a 59-yard score.
