Gerald Liddell had 13 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Hornets (8-21, 6-10). Trace Young added 13 points and eight boards, while Kenny Strawbridge scored 11.
The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Hornets. Alabama State defeated Alabama A&M 59-55 on Jan. 15.
