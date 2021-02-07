Kansas State (5-11, 0-9 Big 12) was led by Ayoka Lee who scored 21 and Rachel Ranke who had 12.

The Lady Bears (14-2, 9-1) went on a 12-0 run early in the second quarter, including two 3’s by Carrington, and never lost the lead again.

“If you shoot a lot, you’ll make a lot,” Carrington said. “I think it’s confidence and playing free and not trying to force things.”

Baylor shot 24-for-49 (49%) and after a fast start for the Wildcats shooting 5-for-10, they went just 15-for-37 the rest of the game and went 43% in the game. The Lady Bears connected on seven 3’s while limiting Kansas State to only four.

“I think our group is close but if we can just keep coming in and working hard things will start turning in our favor,” Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “The turnovers are problematic, and we need to fix that. I liked our fight, overall I thought our defense was pretty solid.”

They also forced Kansas State into 21 turnovers, but committed 17 themselves.

The Wildcats were without Christianna Carr, who averages 15 points per game, due to a left foot injury.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: It took a little while, but eventually the Lady Bears turned it on and won easily. Eleven of their last 12 wins have been by double figures.

Kansas State: They have played teams well this season but haven’t been able to get over the hump. In their last four losses, only this game was decided by more than eight points.

UP NEXT

Baylor travels to Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Kansas State goes to TCU the same night.