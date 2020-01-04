The Terrapins turned a three-point game into a blowout with second-half runs of 8-0, 11-0 and 12-0.
Indiana trailed 71-41 with 3:44 left before using a late surge to avoid its lowest point total of the season.
Devonte Green scored 18 for the Hoosiers, with most of those points coming in the final meaningless minutes. Indiana 6-foot-11 center Joey Brunk had nine points and 10 rebounds, but the Hoosiers could not supplement his inside play with jumpers from the outside.
Indiana went 4 for 18 beyond the arc, missing 12 of its initial 13 attempts, and shot only 36 percent from the floor.
After Indiana cut an 11-point deficit to 36-33, Terps freshman Donta Scott hit a jumper, Cowan and Eric Ayala followed with layups and Cowan capped the 8-0 surge with two free throws.
Minutes later, Cowan drilled a 3-pointer and blocked a shot on the other end to set up a layup by Smith. Scott then turned an Indiana turnover into a fast-break dunk and Wiggins made two layups to cap the 11-0 run and make it 57-38 with 8 minutes to go.
The Terrapins got nine points from Morsell and eight from Smith in taking a 28-20 halftime lead.
Maryland missed 12 of its first 15 shots and trailed 16-11 before rattling off 11 straight points to take control. Indiana made only one basket over the final nine minutes of its lowest-scoring half of the season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Terrapins should be headed back up in the AP poll after this impressive blowout.
RUDE HOSTS
The Terrapins are 4-0 against Indiana at home since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15. Maryland trails the series 7-8 but won the most significant match-up, beating the Hoosiers 64-52 in the 2002 NCAA title game.
UP NEXT
Indiana: Hosts Northwestern on Wednesday night, a series the Hoosiers lead 91-27.
Maryland: Hosts No. 5 Ohio State on Tuesday night. The Buckeyes have dropped two in a row following an 11-1 start.
