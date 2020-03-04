Darin Green Jr. scored 13 points and Mahan added 12 for the Knights (15-14, 6-11 American Athletic Conference). Smith was 9 of 11 from the foul line and grabbed seven rebounds.
Tyson Jolly scored 14 points for the Mustangs (19-10, 9-8). Isiaha Mike added 13 points and Davis had 13 points and seven assists.
Matt Milon opened the game with a 3-pointer, Green and Mahan hit two 3-pointers apiece and UCF scored the first 19 points of the game. SMU missed its first nine shots and didn’t get on the board until the 11:08 mark. The lead reached 22 points with 3:30 to play and a late layup gave the Knights a 33-14 lead at the half.
SMU was 4 of 20 from the field, missing all seven 3-point attempts, and had eight turnovers. UCF was 6 of 16 from distance.
The Mustangs scored the first seven points of the second half and got within 42-35 on a Jolly 3 at the 12:29 mark. The rally was complete when Mike flushed a dunk, putting SMU on top 49-48 with 6:11 to play.
SMU shot 60% in the second half while UCF shot 33%, going just 1 of 9 behind the arc. The Mustangs finished 16 of 16 from the foul line in the game, the fourth time in school history they had a perfect game with at least 10 makes.
SMU defeated Central Florida 81-74 on Jan. 8. Central Florida finishes out the regular season against East Carolina at home on Sunday. SMU finishes out the regular season against South Florida on the road on Saturday.
___
___
