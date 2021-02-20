Jordyn Adams, whose 11 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Governors, failed to make a shot (0 of 5) and didn’t score
The Panthers evened the season series against the Governors with the win. Austin Peay defeated Eastern Illinois 74-71 on Jan. 9.
