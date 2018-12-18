MONROE, La. — Daishon Smith had 23 points, five rebounds and four assists and Louisiana-Monroe routed Nicholls State 95-68 on Tuesday night.

Michael Ertel had 17 points for ULM (6-4), JD Williams scored 15, Tyree White 11 and Travis Munnings 10. Jontray Harris grabbed 10 rebounds for the Warhawks.

Jeremiah Jefferson led the Colonels (5-6) with 13 points and Brandon Moore added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Warhawks led 34-12 with 7:41 remaining in the opening half and took a 49-32 lead into the break.

The margin was 20-plus points throughout much of the second half, but the scoring pace slowed dramatically in the final minutes. Nicholls went the last 6:58 without a field goal and ULM went the final 3:57 without a basket. Although the Warhawks shot 56 percent from the field for the game, they made only one of their last 10 shots. Nicholls made one of its last 13.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.