Smith secures NEC rushing crown, CCSU beats Stonehill 39-14

NORTH EASTON, Mass. — Nasir Smith rushed for a career-high 218 yards and four touchdowns and Central Connecticut beat Stonehill 39-14 on Saturday.
Shon Mitchell was 13-of-14 passing for 235 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Central Connecticut (2-9, 2-5).
Ashur Carraha was intercepted two times for Stonehill (4-5, 2-5).
