Smith, Stetson Hatters square off against the North Alabama Lions

Stetson Hatters (8-6, 3-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-7, 1-2 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Ortiz and the North Alabama Lions host Josh Smith and the Stetson Hatters in ASUN action Saturday. The Lions are 4-1 in home games. North Alabama has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hatters are 3-0 in conference matchups. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Smith averaging 5.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ortiz is averaging 12.3 points for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Smith is averaging 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Hatters. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

