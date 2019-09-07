PHILADELPHIA — Daniel Smith threw touchdowns to three different receivers and Villanova overwhelmed Lehigh 38-10 on Saturday.

After a scoreless first quarter and a Lehigh field goal, Smith threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jaaron Hayek to end a six-play, 72-yard drive in 2½ minutes. Villanova (2-0) forced the Mountain Hawks to turn it over on downs and added a field goal. After the kickoff, Elijah Trent picked off Tyler Monaco and it returned for a 37-yard score and the route was on.

Monaco completed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Jorge Portorreal for Lehigh’s lone touchdown of the game. Monaco threw for 253 yards, but the Mountain Hawks (0-2) were held to 89 yards rushing on 33 carries (2.7-yard average).

For Villanova, Justin Covington ran for 109 yards on eight carries and a score and the Wildcats tallied 227 yards on the ground. Smith threw his other TD passes to Dez Boykin and Todd Summers.

