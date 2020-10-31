Tyler Hudson and Lujan Winningham caught two TD passes each. Hudson led the receivers with 137 yards, including a 71-yard score.
Four of Smith’s touchdown passes went for 21 yards or more. Marshun Douglas ran for 99 yards on nine carries, including a 67-yard TD. The Bears outgained the Griffons 539-198.
The defense was highlighted by Logan Jessup’s 26-yard fumble recovery for a score.
The Griffons were playing in their season opener of a four-game fall schedule. They are just one of eight Division II teams playing this fall.
