The Rattlers struck quickly and repeatedly, scoring 31-unanswered points in the first half beginning with Stanley’s 4-yard TD pass to Azende Rey late in the first quarter. Stanley followed up with three touchdown passes to Smith, from 25, 16 and 59 yards, to take a 28-0 lead. Yahia Aly kicked a 37-yard field goal late in the second quarter. Delaware State’s Jose Romo-Martinez answered with a 19-yarder, making it 31-3 at halftime.
The Hornets (1-8, 0-6) closed to 31-16 late in the third but Davonne Kendrick’s 6-yard touchdown run stretched the Rattlers’ lead to 38-16. After another Hornets score, Marcus Williams’s 94-yard kickoff return made it 45-23 to close the quarter.
Thom Bertrand-Hudon ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns for Delaware State.
