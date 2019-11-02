The Rattlers struck quickly and repeatedly, scoring 31-unanswered points in the first half beginning with Stanley’s 4-yard TD pass to Azende Rey late in the first quarter. Stanley followed up with three touchdown passes to Smith, from 25, 16 and 59 yards, to take a 28-0 lead. Yahia Aly kicked a 37-yard field goal late in the second quarter. Delaware State’s Jose Romo-Martinez answered with a 19-yarder, making it 31-3 at halftime.