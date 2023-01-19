Smith's 20 help Denver down South Dakota 75-60

VERMILLION, S.D. — Tevin Smith scored 20 points as Denver beat South Dakota 75-60 on Thursday night.
Mason Archambault led the Coyotes (8-11, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. South Dakota also got 13 points from A.J. Plitzuweit. In addition, Kruz Perrott-Hunt finished with 10 points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Denver visits South Dakota State while South Dakota hosts Omaha.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.