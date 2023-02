Smith had six rebounds for the Trojans (9-20, 5-11 Ohio Valley Conference). Deantoni Gordon added 18 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds and four blocks. Isaiah Palermo shot 7 of 17 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.