Isiah Kirby had 16 points and six assists for Southeastern Louisiana (7-13, 5-7 Southland Conference). Gus Okafor added 13 points and nine rebounds. Joe Kasperzyk had 11 points.
Jalen White had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Islanders (4-16, 1-10). De’Lazarus Keys added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Fryer, who was hurt on the final play, had 10 points.
The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Islanders for the season. Southeastern Louisiana defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-63 on Jan. 13.
