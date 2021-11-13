Smith’s third TD pass, a seven-yard strike to Jacob Birmelin, put the Tigers in front for good at 21-17 with :03 left in the first half.
Nolan Grooms and Spencer Alston each ran for second-quarter touchdowns and Jack Bosman kicked a 43-yard field goal that had given Yale a 17-14 lead.
Trey Gray ran 27 yards for a Princeton touchdown to start the third quarter.
