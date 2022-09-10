Smith's 3 TD passes help Miami (Ohio) beat RMU 31-14

OXFORD, Ohio — Aveon Smith threw three touchdown passes — including two to Mac Hippenhammer — to help Miami (Ohio) beat Robert Morris 31-14 Saturday night.
Anthony Purge scored on a 2-yard run to give Robert Morris (0-2) a 7-3 lead less than 5 minutes into the game but Smith hit Luke Bolden for a 17-yard touchdown with 3:42 left in the first quarter and Miami led the rest of the way.
John Saunders Jr. returned an interception 7 yards and, on the next play, Smith hit Hippenhammer in the back corner of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, Keyon Mozee’s 1-yard TD run about 10 minutes later made it 24-7 at halftime and Hippenhammer scored on a 17-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter.
Robert Morris finished with 219 total yards — including 40 yards rushing on 27 attempts — and had just nine first downs.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25