Smith's 3 total TDs help Miami (Ohio) beat N. Illinois 29-23

DeKALB, Ill. — Aveon Smith threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Mac Hippenhammer and added two TD runs about 4 minutes apart that gave Miami (Ohio) the lead for good just before halftime as the Redhawks beat Northern Illinois 29-23 in the snow Wednesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Smith completed 11 of 23 passes for 180 yards and ran for 105 yards on 20 carries for Miami (5-6, 3-4 Mid-American Conference).

John Richardson kicked a 31-yard field goal and Nevan Cremascoli threw a 15-yard TD pass to Liam Soraghan that gave Northern Illinois (3-8, 2-5) a 10-0 lead with 4:39 left in the first quarter. The Redhawks ensuing drive stalled at midfield and Dom Dzioban’s 47-yard punt pinned NIU at its own 3 and two plays later Harrison Waylee fumbled the ball and kicked it out of the end zone for a touchback that got Miami on the scoreboard less than 3 minutes later.

Smith had four carries for 28 yards — including a 10-yard TD run — and went 1-for-1 passing for 13 yards on a six-play, 49-yard drive that made it 10-9 with 4:39 left in the second quarter and, after the Huskies went three-and-out, Tom Foley’s punt was blocked and went just 17 yards, giving Miami the ball at its own 49 and six plays later Smitch scored on a 15-yard run to make it 16-10 at halftime.

Cremascoli threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Kacper Rutkiewicz to put Northern Illinois back in front just 96 seconds into the second half but Graham Nicholson kicked a 44-yard field goal 5 minutes later and Hippenhammer’s TD catch with 48 seconds left in the third quarter made it 26-17.

Antario Brown raced untouched for and 86-yard score 42 seconds later to trim the Huskies’ deficit to 26-23 and Nicholson capped the scoring with a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

