BLUIES CREEK, N.C. — Daniel Smith ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as Campbell blanked Division II Shaw, 42-0 in a nonconference game Saturday.

Smith opened the scoring barely a minute into the game, dashing 59 yards on the third play from scrimmage for a touchdown. He punched in from the 1 before halftime to give the Camels a 35-0 lead.

Smith completed 22 of 28 passes for 227 yards and added five carries for 100 yards.

Rocky Reid ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter. Aaron Blockmon caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Smith early in the second quarter and Antonio Wheeler pulled in a 22-yard pass for a score in the third.

Campbell (3-1) held Shaw (1-2) to 174 yards of total offense and forced the Bears to punt nine times.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.