SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chandler Smith had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Zykera Rice added 13 and eight and No. 21 Gonzaga held off Missouri State 70-67 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (10-1), who have won six straight in their best-ever start, led most of the game but couldn’t put away the Bears (1-7), who have lost five straight.

Rice had the only Gonzaga basket in the last five minutes and went 4 for 4 from the line. Jenn Wirth, who had eight of her career-high14 points in the fourth quarter, finally clinched it with two free throws with 17.5 seconds left. That was just after a 3-point play by Brice Calip, who had a career-high 20 points for Missouri State.

Gonzaga led by as many as 14 and it was 39-28 at the half. The Bears were down seven after three when both teams went cold. The Bulldogs were 4 of 16 and Missouri State 5 of 17. The Bears got as close as one and kept it close by making 8 of 10 free throws — 20 of 24 for the game — but Gonzaga was 8 of 11 until missing two was just a tick left.

