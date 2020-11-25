Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor combined to score 35 points for the Golden Eagles, Abmas with 18 and Obanor 17.
Missouri was 53% shooting from the floor (34-of-64) with 10 from distance and a 46-24 advantage on points in the paint. The deeper Missouri bench also chipped in with 27 points to 12 for ORU. Dru Smith led the Tigers with six assists and Pinson added four.
Mizzou’s Counzo Martin is 4-0 in season openers since taking the helm. The Tigers next two games are in flux as opponents have positive Covid-19 test results.

