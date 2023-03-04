SMU visits Cincinnati on 5-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SMU Mustangs (10-20, 5-12 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (19-11, 10-7 AAC) Cincinnati; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SMU will try to break its five-game road skid when the Mustangs visit Cincinnati. The Bearcats are 14-3 in home games. Cincinnati averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Mustangs are 5-12 against AAC opponents. SMU is eighth in the AAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Zhuric Phelps averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 16.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. David Dejulius is shooting 40.7% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

Phelps is averaging 17.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

