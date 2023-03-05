SMU faces Cincinnati, looks to stop road losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SMU Mustangs (10-20, 5-12 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (19-11, 10-7 AAC) Cincinnati; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -11; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: SMU will look to break its five-game road skid when the Mustangs face Cincinnati. The Bearcats have gone 14-3 at home. Cincinnati is sixth in the AAC with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 9.7.

The Mustangs have gone 5-12 against AAC opponents. SMU is eighth in the AAC scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 16.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. David Dejulius is shooting 40.7% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Zhuric Phelps is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 13.5 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for SMU.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article