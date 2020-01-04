Ethan Chargois added 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Feron Hunt scored 12 and pulled down 11 boards for SMU. Emmanuel Bandoumel chipped in 10.

Aaron Nesmith set a career high with eight 3-pointers, while Vanderbilt (8-5) hit 15 total 3s to tie a season high. Nesmith was 8 of 12 from behind the arc.

Scottie Pippen Jr. contributed 15 points for the Commodores.

With 10:14 to go in the game, Vanderbilt went on a 9-0 run to take its largest lead at 72-57. Nesmith hit his eighth 3-pointer of the game to end the run.

Chargois scored 11 of the Mustangs’ first 13 points as SMU got out to a 13-5 lead to start the game.

SMU extended its lead to 20-8 on an Isiah Jasey layup with 12:56 to go, but Vanderbilt answered with a 10-0 run that included at alley-oop dunk by Maxwell Evans on a pass from Saben Lee.

Jolly made a layup at 7:20 to put the Mustangs back up by 10, but Vanderbilt chipped away until Nesmith hit his fifth 3-pointer of the half with 15 seconds left to tie the game 40-all at the half.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: The Mustangs struggled from the free-throw line in the first half going 3-for-7 (42.9%). They were eighth in the nation in that category at 79.2% before the game. They finished the game 14 of 20.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores were only 1 of 7 from the field in the overtime period, while SMU went a perfect 5-for-5.

UP NEXT

SMU hosts Central Florida on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt opens SEC play on the road against Auburn on Wednesday.

