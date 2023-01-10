SMU hosts Forbes and Tulane

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulane Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (6-10, 1-2 AAC) Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the SMU Mustangs after Jaylen Forbes scored 22 points in Tulane’s 87-76 win against the Temple Owls. The Mustangs are 4-4 in home games. SMU is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Green Wave are 3-1 in AAC play. Tulane averages 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Mustangs and Green Wave face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhruic Phelps is shooting 40.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Forbes is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Green Wave. Kevin Cross is averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Tulane.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article