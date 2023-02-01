SMU Mustangs (8-14, 3-6 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-7, 6-3 AAC)New Orleans; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -9; over/under is 158.5BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts the SMU Mustangs after Jaylen Forbes scored 25 points in Tulane's 95-90 overtime win over the Wichita State Shockers.The Green Wave have gone 8-2 in home games. Tulane is third in the AAC with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Cross averaging 7.9.The Mustangs are 3-6 in conference matchups. SMU has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jalen Cook is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.Zhruic Phelps is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.