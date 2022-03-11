The Mustangs have gone 16-0 in home games. SMU is second in the AAC shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Stefan Todorovic shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.
The Golden Hurricane have gone 4-14 against AAC opponents. Tulsa ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.
The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mustangs won 75-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Kendric Davis led the Mustangs with 17 points, and Jeriah Horne led the Golden Hurricane with 24 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 19.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs. Marcus Weathers is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for SMU.
Horne is averaging 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Griffin is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulsa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.
Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.
