SMU hosts Young and Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (0-6) at SMU Mustangs (3-4)
The Tigers are 0-6 in road games. Jackson State ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zhruic Phelps is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for SMU.
Ken Evans is shooting 40.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 11.8 points for Jackson State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.