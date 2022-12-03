SMU hosts Young and Jackson State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jackson State Tigers (0-6) at SMU Mustangs (3-4) Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -13.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the SMU Mustangs after Coltie Young scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 95-78 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Mustangs have gone 3-2 in home games. SMU leads the AAC with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Efe Odigie averaging 6.6.

The Tigers are 0-6 in road games. Jackson State ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhruic Phelps is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for SMU.

Ken Evans is shooting 40.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 11.8 points for Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

