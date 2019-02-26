No. 23 Cincinnati (23-4, 12-2) vs. SMU (13-13, 5-9)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Cincinnati looks to give SMU its sixth straight loss to ranked opponents. SMU’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 7 Wichita State Shockers 83-78 on Jan. 17, 2018. Cincinnati has moved up to No. 23 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Central Florida and Connecticut last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jarron Cumberland is averaging 18.6 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bearcats. Keith Williams is also a key contributor, producing 11 points per game. The Mustangs have been led by Jahmal McMurray, who is averaging 17.6 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Cumberland has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: SMU is 0-10 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 13-3 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bearcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Mustangs. SMU has an assist on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Cincinnati has assists on 38 of 63 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among AAC teams.

