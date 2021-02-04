But Tyson Jolly fouled Richie on a 3-point attempt. Richie missed the first free throw, made the second shot, and then Feron Hunt grabbed the rebound from the third shot to seal it for the Mustangs.
Hunt finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for SMU (10-4, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Jolly added seven rebounds.
Haywood matched a career high with 18 points and Rachal had 15 points. Elijah Joiner added 10 points for the Golden Hurricane (9-7, 6-5).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.