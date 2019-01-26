DALLAS — Jahmal McMurray and Isiaha Mike combined to score 49 points and SMU snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Tulane, 85-75 on Saturday night.

The Mustangs swept the season series with the Green Wave. SMU has not lost at home to Tulane since December 7, 1991.

Tulane never led in the first meeting in New Orleans, but the Green Wave held a 35-32 advantage at the break in Dallas after Kevin Zhang hit a 3 at the buzzer and was up by five, 53-48 with 11:09 to play. Nat Dixon hit a 3 to tie it at 54-54 and spark a 9-0 run that put the Mustangs up, but Tulane came back to tie at 60-60 with under seven minutes to go. McMurray hit two free throws and Dixon added two more to put the Mustangs in front for good.

McMurray hit 5 of 9 from distance and finished with 29 points to lead SMU (12-7, 4-3 American). Mike hit all five of his 3-point attempts and added 20 points.

Jordan Cornish had 17points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Tulane (4-15, 0-7).

