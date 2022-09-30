The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
SMU-UCF rescheduled again due to impact of Hurricane Ian

September 30, 2022 at 1:41 p.m. EDT
Residents check on their flooded home, in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend’s SMU-UCF college football game has been rescheduled again due to Hurricane Ian, this time shifting from Sunday to Wednesday.

The American Athletic Conference made the announcement Friday. The game at UCF’s on-campus stadium initially was scheduled to be played Saturday.

Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast before moving across the state, impacting Orlando and other communities in the storm’s path.

Gametime Wednesday night is 7 p.m. EDT.

