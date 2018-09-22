MISSOULA, Mont. — Dalton Sneed ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns and threw a go-ahead scoring pass to Matt Rensvold to lead Montana past Sacramento State 41-34 on Saturday.

Sneed, a junior quarterback, found Rensvold on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to break a 31-31 tie with 10:27 left to play. This was after he had scoring runs covering 75, 12 and 38 yards. The Grizzlies (3-1, 3-0 Big Sky Conference) added a Tim Semenza field goal for a commanding 41-31 lead with 1:32 remaining.

The Grizzlies’ 200th win in Washington-Grizzly Stadium history came after Sac State (2-2, 1-2) bolted to a 28-17 lead behind three rushing touchdowns from Elijah Dotson.

Dotson had scoring runs of 59, 1 and 75 yards, the last erasing a 17-14 Montana lead at 7:17 of the second quarter. He finished with 234 yards on 30 carries. The Hornets’ lead grew to 28-17 when Jaelin Ratliff caught a Kevin Thomson pass, broke a tackle and sped 77 yards for the score.

Sneed answered for Montana, capping a 75-yard drive with his second scoring run with 24 seconds left in the first half. The quarterback then tore off his 38-yard TD to put the Grizzlies up 31-28 at 11:45 of the third quarter.

Thomson threw for 259 yards for Sac State. Devon Medeiros added two field goals for the Hornets, including a 30-yarder with 11 seconds left. Montana recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the outcome.

Ratliff had 107 receiving yards on three catches for Sac State.

Freshman Gabe Sulser scored Montana’s first touchdown, on a 53-yard end-around.

THE TAKEAWAY

Sacramento State: The Hornets made plenty of big plays while building a 28-17 second-quarter lead, but stalled after halftime and couldn’t get a handle on Montana’s quarterback. Sac State fell to 0-12 at Montana.

Montana: The 200th win in program history came with Montana wearing its old-school copper jerseys and via the feet and arm of Dalton Sneed, who threw for 234 yards and ran for 206.

UP NEXT

Sacramento State: The Hornets have a bye this coming week and then play Big Sky foe Cal Poly in Sacramento on Oct. 6.

Montana: The Grizzlies, ranked No. 19 in the Football Championship Subdivision, take to the road to play Cal Poly on Sept. 29.

