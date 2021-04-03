Jeremy Imperati ran an interception 12 yards into the end zone in the first quarter for Fordham (1-1, 1-1 Patriot League).
Grant Breneman completed 16 of 33 passes for 182 yards but threw four interceptions for Colgate (0-2, 0-2). Breneman added 75 yards rushing, including a 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
