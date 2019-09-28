DAVIS, Calif. — Dalton Sneed threw five touchdown passes and Montana took advantage of two turnovers early in the second half to pull away for a 45-20 win over UC Davis in a battle of top 25 FCS teams on Saturday.

The Grizzlies scored on a 62-yard bomb from Sneed to Samuel Akem on the third play of the second half to take a 24-7 lead. Davis lost fumbles on its next two possessions and Sneed capitalized with touchdown passes to Jerry Louie-McGee. The first was a 14-yard pass one play after Ryder recovered a Jake Maier fumble. The second was a 23-yard play on the fourth play after Rice forced a fumble by receiver Darius Livingston that Josh Sandry recovered at midfield.