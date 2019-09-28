Sneed finished 22 of 33 for 268 yards and rushed for another 81 yards as the 18th-ranked Grizzlies (4-1, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) finished with 528 yards of total offense. Marcus Knight ran for 91 yards and scored the last touchdown for Montana.
Maier was 32 of 43 for 275 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for the fifth-ranked Aggies (2-3, 0-1), who played Cal and top-ranked North Dakota State closer than they did the Griz. Last season, Davis outscored Montana 46-0 in the second half to win 49-21. Maier moved into second on the Aggie career touchdown pass list with 70.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.