Cartier Diarra scored 24 points to lead the Wildcats (9-14, 2-8), who used a 13-3 run to pull within four points with 7:54 remaining but could get no closer.
That’s because Iowa State guard Prentiss Nixon took over — along with fellow backup Terrence Lewis. The backcourt bench duo combined for 17 of the Cyclones’ final 24 points.
DaJuan Gordon added 10 points for Kansas State, which missed its first 11 shots of the game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.