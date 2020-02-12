Following the Golden Griffins’ timeout, Scott Hitchon missed a 3-point attempt with 10 seconds left. Johnson grabbed the offensive rebound and threw it out to Jordan Henderson with four seconds remaining and his 3 attempt was off to end the game.

Marcus Henderson led Niagara with 17 points and eight rebounds, James Towns scored 16 and Greg Kuakumensah 12.

AD

Off the bench, Jacco Fritz, a freshman, led Canisius(9-15, 4-9) with career highs scoring 18 points with 12 rebounds. Majesty Brandon scored 14 and Henderson and Hitchon 10 apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25