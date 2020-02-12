Following the Golden Griffins’ timeout, Scott Hitchon missed a 3-point attempt with 10 seconds left. Johnson grabbed the offensive rebound and threw it out to Jordan Henderson with four seconds remaining and his 3 attempt was off to end the game.
Marcus Henderson led Niagara with 17 points and eight rebounds, James Towns scored 16 and Greg Kuakumensah 12.
Off the bench, Jacco Fritz, a freshman, led Canisius(9-15, 4-9) with career highs scoring 18 points with 12 rebounds. Majesty Brandon scored 14 and Henderson and Hitchon 10 apiece.
