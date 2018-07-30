FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost listens to a question during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. Frost has had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home in Lincoln over the weekend. Lincoln police Capt. Jeri Roeder said two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes and a gaming console are missing. (Nati Harnik, File/Associated Press)

LINCOLN, Neb. — Scott Frost’s championship rings and other items reported stolen from his home have been found.

Police said the new Nebraska coach located them in his garage Monday, although some other memorabilia he reported stolen is still missing.

Frost had reported Sunday night that burglars entered an unlocked garage door over the weekend and stole memorabilia originally estimated at more than $100,000.

Frost and his family don’t live in the home yet because it is under renovation. The theft occurred between Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

Originally reported missing were two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes, football helmets and a gaming console. Also, a gun safe electronic keypad was ripped off.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said Monday night that Frost found all of his championship rings, the gaming console and one Central Florida football helmet.

Still missing were the shoes, five other football helmets and photographs.

Kocian said he had no details about how Frost came to find the items reported stolen.

“The incident that occurred at our home is obviously very disappointing and discouraging,” Frost said in a statement earlier Monday. “All of our belongings were gone through and it will take some time to determine exactly what is missing and the value of those items.

“I would like to clarify that some items initially reported as missing have been found, including some of the rings listed on the police report. Also, the value of what we believe to actually be missing is lower than what has been publicly reported.”

Nebraska spokesman Keith Mann said he had no information beyond what Frost said in the statement.

No arrests have been made and there were no suspects, Kocian said.

Before Monday night’s development, police had listed the value of the items at $172,600.

The burglary was reported less than a week before Nebraska begins preseason practice.

Frost, who signed a seven-year contract that pays him $5 million this year, was The Associated Press national coach of the year after leading Central Florida to a 13-0 record last season.

Frost grew up 90 minutes west of Lincoln, in Wood River, and won a share of the 1997 national championship as the Cornhuskers’ quarterback. Nebraska hired him in December to take over a program that went 4-8 last season and hasn’t won a conference championship since 1999.

