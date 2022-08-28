Some of college football's top star duos/trios in 2022

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are perhaps the most well-known teammates in college football these days. But there are plenty of other star duos and triosaround the country. Here are a few: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight — Clemson defensive linemen Bryan Bresee (first-team) and Myles Murphy (second-team) are both preseason AP All-Americans. Murphy has 11 sacks, and five forced fumbles in 25 games, starting 16 of them. Bresee only played in four games last season before getting sidelined with a torn ACL.

— Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, cornerback Kelee Ringo and defensive lineman Jalen Carter are all first-team presason All-American picks by AP. Carter appears poised to be the Bulldogs’ latest major defensive line star. Bowers had 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman. Ringo started the last 12 games last season, picking off two passes and breaking up eight.

— Iowa LB Jack Campbell and CB Riley Moss are both first-team preseason AP All-American picks. Campbell led the nation with 143 tackles while returning both a fumble and interception for touchdowns. Moss has three career interception returns for TDs.

— Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, edge rusher Isaiah Foskey and center Jarrett Patterson. Patterson and Foskey are first-team preseason AP All-Americans. Mayer is a second-teamer after leading Notre Dame with 71 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. Patterson is a graduate student who hasn’t allowed a sack in his career. Foskey had 11 sacks last season, third-most in program history.

— Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, not Young, is actually the Heisman Trophy favorite going into the season, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. He will haverunning back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at his disposal. Both are first-team preseason first-team AP All-American picks and potent weapons for any quarterback.

— USC got two of the nation’s top transfer pickups in quarterback Caleb Williams (Oklahoma) and Biletnikoff-winning wide receiver Jordan Addison (Pittsburgh). Williams’ 1,670 passing yards and 18 touchdowns were the most ever by a Sooners true freshman. He can run, too. Mario Williams, who flashed pleny of potential as an Oklahoma freshman, also transferred in. The two former Sooners, of course, are joining their former coach, Lincoln Riley, in Los Angeles.

— Utah RB Tavion Thomas had a school-record 21 rushing touchdowns, third-most in the FBS last season. Cornerback Clark Phillips III is a preseason second-team AP All-American, who has started all 19 games he’s played in at Utah. Has recorded a pick-six in each of his first two seasons.

— Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen and linebacker Nick Herbig are both preseason AP second-team All-Americans. Allen became only the Badgers’ fourth true freshman to run for 1,000 yards, gaining 1,268 despite only starting four games. Herbig had 64 tackles last season, with nine sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

