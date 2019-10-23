School officials said in a previous statement that there were no injuries to the three student spirit group members riding the wagon or the horses that pull it. They said it appears the weight distribution of riders in the rear of the wagon caused the spill.
The fifth-ranked Sooners have two more home games this season during which the Schooner would have been used — Nov. 9 against Iowa State and Nov. 23 against TCU.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.