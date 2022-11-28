Soriano and Saint John's (NY) host LIU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Long Island Sharks (1-4) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (7-0) New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) hosts the Long Island Sharks after Joel Soriano scored 21 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 78-70 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles. The Red Storm are 5-0 on their home court. Saint John’s (NY) leads the Big East with 41.4 points in the paint led by Soriano averaging 9.7.

The Sharks have gone 0-2 away from home. LIU is fifth in the NEC scoring 67.2 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is shooting 40.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Red Storm. AJ Storr is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Saint John’s (NY).

Marko Maletic is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 9.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for LIU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

