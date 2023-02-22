Soriano and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm take on conference foe Georgetown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-12, 6-11 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-21, 2-15 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -2.5; over/under is 156 BOTTOM LINE: Amir “Primo” Spears and the Georgetown Hoyas host Joel Soriano and the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm in Big East action Wednesday.

The Hoyas are 5-10 on their home court. Georgetown ranks sixth in the Big East in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Qudus Wahab leads the Hoyas with 7.2 boards.

The Red Storm are 6-11 in conference games. St. John’s (NY) ranks fifth in the Big East with 15.4 assists per game led by Andre Curbelo averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is shooting 40.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

David Jones averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Soriano is averaging 15.4 points and 11.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

