Soriano scores 16, St. John's beats Georgetown 79-70

WASHINGTON — Joel Soriano scored 16 points as St. John’s beat Georgetown 79-70 on Wednesday night.
Brandon Murray led the way for the Hoyas (7-22, 2-16) with 25 points and three steals. Georgetown also got 16 points, seven assists and two steals from Jay Heath. Primo Spears put up 11 points.
St. John’s entered halftime up 40-32. Storr paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. St. John’s took the lead for good with 5:27 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Storr to make it a 70-67 game.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.