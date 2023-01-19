Soriano, St. John's (NY) Red Storm take on the Villanova Wildcats

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Villanova Wildcats (9-10, 3-5 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (13-6, 3-5 Big East) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Daniels and the Villanova Wildcats take on Joel Soriano and the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm on Friday. The Red Storm are 9-2 on their home court. St. John’s (NY) leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 36.8 boards. Soriano leads the Red Storm with 12.1 rebounds.

The Wildcats are 3-5 against conference opponents. Villanova is sixth in the Big East allowing 69.4 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is averaging 16.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Red Storm. David Jones is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Daniels is averaging 16.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 16.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article